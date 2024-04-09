50 Cent Has A Message For J Cole Following His Kendrick Lamar Apology

50 Cent is one of the most legendary rappers of all time. Throughout his career, he has been involved in plenty of feuds. However, he has been able to win the vast majority of them. Overall, you will be hard pressed to find a time when Fif didn't come out on top. Having said that, he is the perfect person to comment on rap beef, or even give some advice. As of right now, the current beef seems to be between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. We even got a response track from J. Cole, who opted to apologize on Sunday.

For most of Monday, Fif had missed out on this news. Instead, he was mostly preoccupied with the Diddy and Yung Miami sex worker stuff. However, once he caught wind of the J. Cole apology, he decided to take to Instagram. This is where he offered a bit of a message to Cole. Instead of any public advice, it looks like Fif wants to talk with him directly. From there, 50 Cent can impart some wisdom that might make Cole think twice about apologizing in the future.

50 Cent Offers His Take

"WTF how I miss this, @realcoleworld call my phone right now!" 50 Cent wrote. Whether or not Cole actually calls him, remains to be seen. Based on the apology, it does seem like Cole is against moving this any further. Instead, it is going to be up to Drake to say something. After all, that is who Kendrick was mostly addressing on "Like That."

Let us know what you think of this message from 50 Cent, in the comments section down below. Do you think he will be able to get through to Cole? If he does talk to the rapper on the phone, what do you think he will end up saying? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

