50 Cent Claims That Drake Is "Loaded" With More Kendrick Lamar Diss Tracks

The battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has long been decided at this point. However, 50 Cent is claiming that he's got some inside information that not many others have. The New York legend and TV star was Big Boy Radio's most recent guest, and his interview has been creating a lot of discourse online today. The G-Unit rapper and the panel got to business on his tense relationships with Jay-Z and Diddy. However, we now know that things have never been that deep between them (or so he says). The man loves to troll, so it's a little hard to take what he says at face value. However, we are going to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Additionally, he was asked about J. Cole backing out of the beef between Drake and Lamar. That's something he has come to accept; however, he still thinks the North Carolina MC should have stayed on the battlefield. That topic sparked some other angles of the beef, including a hilarious segment in which Fif read off Drake's "opp list." Music critic Anthony Fantano (theneedledrop), livestreamers, and podcasters are some that landed on it.

Fans Feel 50 Cent Is Hurting Drake Rather Than Helping Him

Things got a little more serious though during this portion of the chat, though. At one point, 50 called out Drake for his pre-action petitions against UMG for being hypocritical. "Everything he (Drake) says they (UMG) did for Kendrick, is something they did for him." However, at one point, he seemed to sort of back The Boy in a way by saying he's got ammunition locked and loaded for Lamar. That's at least what some fans took from his comments.