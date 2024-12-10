50 Cent Claims That Drake Is "Loaded" With More Kendrick Lamar Diss Tracks

BYZachary Horvath582 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
26th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala Honoring Global Ambassador Guy Fieri
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: 50 Cent performs on stage during the 26th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala Honoring Global Ambassador Guy Fieri at Ice Palace Studios on November 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Best Buddies International)
Fans can't help but laugh at this.

The battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has long been decided at this point. However, 50 Cent is claiming that he's got some inside information that not many others have. The New York legend and TV star was Big Boy Radio's most recent guest, and his interview has been creating a lot of discourse online today. The G-Unit rapper and the panel got to business on his tense relationships with Jay-Z and Diddy. However, we now know that things have never been that deep between them (or so he says). The man loves to troll, so it's a little hard to take what he says at face value. However, we are going to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Additionally, he was asked about J. Cole backing out of the beef between Drake and Lamar. That's something he has come to accept; however, he still thinks the North Carolina MC should have stayed on the battlefield. That topic sparked some other angles of the beef, including a hilarious segment in which Fif read off Drake's "opp list." Music critic Anthony Fantano (theneedledrop), livestreamers, and podcasters are some that landed on it.

Read More: Drake Trolls Kendrick: Disses & Drama In Hip-Hop’s Top Feud

Fans Feel 50 Cent Is Hurting Drake Rather Than Helping Him

Things got a little more serious though during this portion of the chat, though. At one point, 50 called out Drake for his pre-action petitions against UMG for being hypocritical. "Everything he (Drake) says they (UMG) did for Kendrick, is something they did for him." However, at one point, he seemed to sort of back The Boy in a way by saying he's got ammunition locked and loaded for Lamar. That's at least what some fans took from his comments.

“Drake was loaded & ready to go again. There’s no way you stop… and you’re losing. Nah, I gotta fix this," he told Big Boy. 50 hasn’t helped drakes case once yet😂😂😂😂 he honestly making s*** worse," one fan writes. "Out of all of them, he thought The Heart Part 6 was the best? He might have saved his career by not releasing them😭" another jokes. He may not have been hyping up him, but rather just letting people know that he was stashed up know the hits that Lamar was dishing out. Obviously, though, too much time has passed, and too many poor decisions have been made now to justify releasing anything else now.

Read More: Jay-Z Faces More Allegations Regarding Male & Female Minors From Tony Buzbee

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...