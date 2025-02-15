Drake Has A Nightclub Ready Hit With The Loose & Goofy "NOKIA"

Whenever is a new Drake album not a controversial topic? Over the last several years, that has especially been true for the Toronto icon. However, it's even more so this time around. To say that he hasn't handled the loss to Kendrick Lamar in the best way would be an understatement. Spectators of the lyrical brawl were not fans of the lawsuit and pre-action petitions. They wanted Drake to respond or address it in some way on wax. On $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U, he has done so and claims that he's moving on from it. His main goal now going forward is to "get the party lit." That's exactly what he aims to do with "NOKIA," one of his own several tracks on this joint project with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Across the track, Drake truly sounds free as some of his goofy vocal inflections make a comeback here. You could say it's one reason why fans have been praising this song to no end on social media. "Drake Nokia got me turnt and lit I can’t get this F*CKING song out my head🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" one user writes on X. Others are including funny dancing GIFs while expressing how the song makes them feel. The beat is also incredibly fun on "NOKIA" with addicting high-pitched background vocals and colorful synths and keys. Elkan, one of the many newer producing faces Drake recruited for this tape has vocal contributions that add to its overall charm. We can see why some might not like this track on first listen. However, after a few more spins, you won't want to turn it off.

Drake "NOKIA"

Quotable Lyrics: