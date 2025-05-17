Drake is staying relatively quiet these days, save for a recently reposted petition calling for the freedom of Tory Lanez. But even if he didn't use his social media for a few months, his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U would probably still ring off for the rest of 2025.

Recently, according to HipHopDX, the project is now certifiable for Platinum RIAA status after selling over a million album-equivalent units in the United States. It dropped just three months ago on Valentine's Day. When it released, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and sold around 246K in its first week.

Despite that distance and lower first week sales figures compared to other Drizzy albums, $$$4U holds on. It's still in the top five of the Billboard 200 as of writing this article.

Drake's solo hit "NOKIA" was a massive track leading this way forward. But that's no shade to PND, who consistently impressed his fanbase with tracks like "DIE TRYING" and "DEEPER." We'll see how else this commercial and critical success continued to build this year and beyond.

Drake Fragrance

What's more is that OVO fans don't have to wait super long for a follow-up. At least, if a presumed new solo LP from the 6ix God comes sooner rather than later. Of course, many fans would be completely fine with waiting as long as they need to for the fruits of hard work.

The Toronto superstar already announced and teased his determined work ethic for his next project. For example, he officially told Adin Ross about his process and his next step during their recent Kick livestream.

"Working on a new album right now," Drake said of his upcoming solo album. "It’s a slap." Beyond that, though, we have no other information besides fan theories and other speculative presumptions. Fingers crossed!