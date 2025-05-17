Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "Some Sexy Songs 4 U" Surpasses Staggering Sales Milestone

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 696 Views
Drake PARTYNEXTDOOR Some Sexy Songs 4 U Sales Hip Hop News
Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Even though Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" has only been out for three months, it might as well be three seasons.

Drake is staying relatively quiet these days, save for a recently reposted petition calling for the freedom of Tory Lanez. But even if he didn't use his social media for a few months, his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U would probably still ring off for the rest of 2025.

Recently, according to HipHopDX, the project is now certifiable for Platinum RIAA status after selling over a million album-equivalent units in the United States. It dropped just three months ago on Valentine's Day. When it released, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and sold around 246K in its first week.

Despite that distance and lower first week sales figures compared to other Drizzy albums, $$$4U holds on. It's still in the top five of the Billboard 200 as of writing this article.

Drake's solo hit "NOKIA" was a massive track leading this way forward. But that's no shade to PND, who consistently impressed his fanbase with tracks like "DIE TRYING" and "DEEPER." We'll see how else this commercial and critical success continued to build this year and beyond.

Drake Fragrance

What's more is that OVO fans don't have to wait super long for a follow-up. At least, if a presumed new solo LP from the 6ix God comes sooner rather than later. Of course, many fans would be completely fine with waiting as long as they need to for the fruits of hard work.

The Toronto superstar already announced and teased his determined work ethic for his next project. For example, he officially told Adin Ross about his process and his next step during their recent Kick livestream.

"Working on a new album right now," Drake said of his upcoming solo album. "It’s a slap." Beyond that, though, we have no other information besides fan theories and other speculative presumptions. Fingers crossed!

Meanwhile, Drake is still suing UMG for defamation over "Not Like Us," the explosive Kendrick Lamar diss track. He has so many things going on around him right now, such as a new fragrance he recently launched. But they're never enough distractions to get The Boy off the grind. As such, we imagine he's feeling fueled by $ome $exy $ongs 4 U's success, and PARTYNEXTDOOR would probably agree.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
