Scholars Warn Drake That His “Not Like Us” Lawsuit Against UMG Could Have Major Legal Repercussions

BY Cole Blake
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Drake notably didn't name Kendrick Lamar as a defendant in his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

Four scholars have filed a an amicus brief in support of Universal Music Group's motion to dismiss Drake's defamation lawsuit. He's suing the company over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track. The group warns that taking hip-hop lyrics at face value in court could have serious repercussions. Additionally, they could further fuel racial prejudice in the legal system.

They note that diss tracks have a long history of featuring exaggerated artistic expression and people shouldn't take them at face value legally. “Drake’s defamation claim rests on the assumption that every word of ‘Not Like Us’ should be taken literally, as a factual representation,” the scholars wrote, as caught by AllHipHop. “This assumption is not just faulty—it is dangerous.”

“They are hyperbolic forms of creative expression consistent with the unique artistic practices and normative conventions of the genre,” the group further explained. “Rap diss tracks are understood by audiences not to represent factual assertions about the opposing artist, but rather to demonstrate skill and dominance meant to build allegiance and win competitions through clever wordplay, hyperbole, bluster, and demonstrations of disrespect.”

They also argued that the situation could harm free speech protections. “When rap lyrics are admitted, it is because they are treated as literal. This in turn opens the door to racial bias and stereotypes into the courtroom, as empirical studies have demonstrated,” they wrote. “Treating rap lyrics as literal also threatens First Amendment speech protections, and the practice already has created a demonstrable chilling effect across the industry.”

Read More: Glasses Malone Claims Drake Isn't "Culture" In DJ Akademiks Debate

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

Drake originally filed his defamation lawsuit against UMG in January, ahead of Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl LIX. He accused the company of artificially boosting the popularity of the song in an effort to devalue his brand. He noted that the song contains lyrics accusing him of allegedly being a pedophile.

"Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles," Lamar infamously raps on the track. UMG has repeatedly denied the allegations, labeling the lyrics “nonactionable opinion and rhetorical hyperbole.”

Read More: Drake Withdraws Petition Against UMG And Spotify After Reaching Agreement

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
