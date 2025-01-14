Glasses Malone Claims Drake Isn't "Culture" In DJ Akademiks Debate

Ak did not agree.

Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar is over, for all intents and purposes. The disses stopped coming out. The subs have been limited. And Drake has decided to take legal action as a result of "Not Like Us" achieving huge success. The story has been written, and yet, the debate wears on. People have continued argue that the 6 God actually won the battle, or outbarred Kendrick Lamar. Others, like Glasses Malone, felt Drake could never win the battle by virtue of what he represents. He expressed this opinion during a recent spot on a DJ Akademiks stream.

DJ Akademiks has consistently been on Drake's side. Glasses Malone, has consistently not been. He told Ak that rapping ability never really mattered in the battle. He felt Drake was destined to lose because he does not represent "culture" as he sees it. "It's not 'cuse he's from Toronto," Malone said. "It's cuse he's a Jewish man from the suburbs." DJ Akademiks tried his best to refute this stance, but Glasses Malone dug in his heels. "He's just not hip hop," he said. "Hip hop is street urban culture. He's a pop artist, he's Madonna as a rapper."

Glasses Malone Compared Drake To Madonna

The Madonna analogy is particularly stinging. While outwardly unfair, Glasses Malone backs up this claim by noting how many times Drake has changed his style. He alluded to the music video for "The Motto," in which Drake is championing the Bay Area sound. He then referenced "Started from the Bottom." Glasses Malone believes that the 6 God approaches hip hop the same way a pop artist would approach a popular or trendy genre. "One week he'll have a lowrider under the Bay Bridge and he's a West Coast artist," the rapper posited. "Next week, he's a New York artist and he started from the bottom."