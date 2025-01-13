Drake Faces Yet Another Delay For Petition Against UMG & Spotify

This legal battle is still up in the air.

While Drake has a lot of musical plans on the horizon, what many fans really want to find out about is what's going to happen with his legal petition against his label Universal Music Group (UMG), Spotify, iHeartMedia, and other related entities. For those unaware, he accused these industry systems of artificially boosting the sales and popularity of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track and of intentionally defaming him. It's important to note that K.Dot himself does not appear as a codefendant in this pre-action petition, which is not a formal lawsuit.

It simply requests more information for the 6ix God to be able to substantiate these claims if he decides to file a formal lawsuit after the court hears this petition out. However, we will have to wait a little longer to see what comes of this. After a previous delay that pushed a hearing on this petition from December 20 into January 13 (today) the very same day that it was supposed to take place, the court reportedly pushed their session back yet again about two weeks from now to January 28.

Drake's Petition Hearing Over UMG & Spotify Debacle Delayed Yet Again

Furthermore, this legal dispute with UMG, Spotify, and company possibly resulted in some changes of plans for Drake. For example, a lot of people assume that this will impact the release of his upcoming collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, but that's just an assumption based on him still being under his contract with his label. However, perhaps the duo finds another distributor for it or just releases it like nothing happened, which seems unlikely yet not too implausible. In any case, this situation will definitely impact how we look at the Toronto superstar's musical releases moving forward, at least from the business side of things.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop world continues to share their thoughts on Drake's petition and UMG and Spotify's alleged actions. Not everyone's a fan, of course, but plenty of MCs chose to give him credit for possibly impacting the music industry in a large and overall beneficial way. But we won't know whether or not that's the case until the court hears it out...

