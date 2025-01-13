LeBron James' DJ Meel Plays Classic Drake While DJing In Toronto

LeBron James affiliate respoects The 6 God while in his city.

The current issues between former friends Drake and LeBron James don't interfere with James' DJ, DJ Meel, as a clip surfaces of him playing a Drizzy classic during his set in Toronto. In the clip, Mell plays "Cameras," from 2011's Take Care. The crowd enjoys the throwback while social media comments on the selection. One user commented: "He’s a DJ he can play whatever he feels. Let’s not act like Drake don’t have songs we all love including Kendrick. Positive vibes, tho. Let’s not try to put a negative spin on him playing music. That’s what he’s great at."

Rumor has it King James has reached out to the 6 God to reconcile; however, the validation of the attempt is unconfirmed. Last week, an alleged message from Drake to a former friend surfaced that saw the rap star referring to the basketball icon cheating on his wife, Savannah James. In Drizzy's latest freestyle, he alludes to the fear of the world finding out about a basketball player's secrets. LeBron James was seen reciting Kendrick Lamar's latest track, "man at the garden," at birthday party.

LeBron's DJ Meel Plays Drake During Toronto Set

Since last year, the tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has fueled one of rap’s most talked-about feuds, and now it seems LeBron James has been pulled into the fray. Rumors suggest that Drake is using his music to call out those he once considered close allies, including James, for allegedly switching allegiances. Speculation began swirling when Drake released the track “Fighting Irish,” which some fans believe is a veiled jab at James.