Drake Slammed For Hypocrisy Of LeBron James Feud By Music Executive Ray Daniels

BYCole Blake405 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hulu's "Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told" Atlanta Screening
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 20: Ray Daniels attends Hulu's "Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told" Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Ray Daniels says LeBron James wasn't mad when Drake was rooting for the Raptors.

Music executive Ray Daniels questioned Drake's frustrations with LeBron James during an episode of the podcast, That's Debatable. In doing so, he labeled them hypocritical and hit the Toronto rapper with a basketball analogy to defend LeBron's support of Kendrick Lamar.

"My question to Drake would be this: When LeBron, at any point in his career, was playing the Toronto Raptors, who did you go for? You went for the Toronto Raptors, right?" he asked. "... Him being mad at LeBron for rapping Kendrick's lyrics is the same as LeBron being mad at him for cheering for the Toronto Raptors. We're watching a superstar spiral into-- I don't even know where he's going. Rap is about being cool, rap is about being the man, and you've been that the entire time. You know who Drake is? He's the guy who won every fight because he had the advantage and he fought somebody else and now he's mad he lost. And, he's mad at everybody who bet. Like, come on. It's stupid bro." Daniels was then shocked to learn Drake had a tattoo of LeBron's face.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Drake For Being “Petty” To LeBron James

Drake Poses With LeBron James After Lakers-Raptors Game

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 18: Drake and LeBron James #6 of the Los. Angeles Lakers talk after the NBA game between the Toronto. Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena on March 18, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Drake dropped "Fighting Irish Freestyle," earlier this month as his first release of the new year. The title refers to James's high school's mascot and Drake makes several references to his relationship with LeBron in the lyrics. "Talkin' 'bout we family, well, I'm not the cousin to visit / God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image / All that brother talk as if I really discovered a sibling," Drake raps at one point.

Ray Daniels Weighs In On Drake & LeBron James

Despite their long-standing friendship, the two drifted apart after LeBron attended Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out concert in Los Angeles, last year. Check out Ray Daniels' full thoughts on Drake and LeBron James' feud below.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Alleges Drake Helped LeBron James Cheat On His Wife

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...