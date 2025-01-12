Drake Slammed For Hypocrisy Of LeBron James Feud By Music Executive Ray Daniels

"My question to Drake would be this: When LeBron, at any point in his career, was playing the Toronto Raptors, who did you go for? You went for the Toronto Raptors, right?" he asked. "... Him being mad at LeBron for rapping Kendrick's lyrics is the same as LeBron being mad at him for cheering for the Toronto Raptors. We're watching a superstar spiral into-- I don't even know where he's going. Rap is about being cool, rap is about being the man, and you've been that the entire time. You know who Drake is? He's the guy who won every fight because he had the advantage and he fought somebody else and now he's mad he lost. And, he's mad at everybody who bet. Like, come on. It's stupid bro." Daniels was then shocked to learn Drake had a tattoo of LeBron's face.