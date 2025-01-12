Drake Slammed For Hypocrisy Of LeBron James Feud By Music Executive Ray Daniels

Music executive Ray Daniels questioned Drake's frustrations with LeBron James during an episode of the podcast, That's Debatable. In doing so, he labeled them hypocritical and hit the Toronto rapper with a basketball analogy to defend LeBron's support of Kendrick Lamar.
"My question to Drake would be this: When LeBron, at any point in his career, was playing the Toronto Raptors, who did you go for? You went for the Toronto Raptors, right?" he asked. "... Him being mad at LeBron for rapping Kendrick's lyrics is the same as LeBron being mad at him for cheering for the Toronto Raptors. We're watching a superstar spiral into-- I don't even know where he's going. Rap is about being cool, rap is about being the man, and you've been that the entire time. You know who Drake is? He's the guy who won every fight because he had the advantage and he fought somebody else and now he's mad he lost. And, he's mad at everybody who bet. Like, come on. It's stupid bro." Daniels was then shocked to learn Drake had a tattoo of LeBron's face.
Drake Poses With LeBron James After Lakers-Raptors Game
Drake dropped "Fighting Irish Freestyle," earlier this month as his first release of the new year. The title refers to James's high school's mascot and Drake makes several references to his relationship with LeBron in the lyrics. "Talkin' 'bout we family, well, I'm not the cousin to visit / God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image / All that brother talk as if I really discovered a sibling," Drake raps at one point.
Ray Daniels Weighs In On Drake & LeBron James
Despite their long-standing friendship, the two drifted apart after LeBron attended Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out concert in Los Angeles, last year. Check out Ray Daniels' full thoughts on Drake and LeBron James' feud below.
