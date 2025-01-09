Joe Budden Breaks Down His Favorite Bars On Drake's "Fighting Irish Freestyle"

Joe Budden broke down Drake's newest release, "Fighting Irish Freestyle," during a recent episode of his podcast, weighing in on a rift between the Toronto rapper and LeBron James. "Talkin' 'bout we family, well, I'm not the cousin to visit / God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image / All that brother talk as if I really discovered a sibling," Drake raps on the song. Analyzing those lyrics, the crew debated whether he was referring to DeMar DeRozan or LeBron James. "If it is about LeBron, that's a funny bar. Why would you say that? I don't think he would ever do that," Budden said.
Budden then went on to share what he feels is the "funniest bar" from the track. Fast-forwarding, Drake finishes the song by rapping: "The Dennis James come out when the vodka is floodin' my system / I don't have a drinkin' problem, I got a subtle addiction / I got my father's habits and I got my mother's permission / My dad has another child, I told him that wasn't my sister." Bursting into laughter, Budden remarks: "That's hilarious. That's funny."
Drake & LeBron James Host Pool Party In Toronto
Budden also discussed the idea of Drake allegedly having a daughter, saying: "I don't give a f*ck about Drake's daughter that y'all looking for or Dennis' grandkid. I don't care. This witchhunt that y'all on-- even if you find them, I don't care. It's over. It's 2025. I'm not Drake-Kendricking my 2025. They gotta do something new."
Joe Budden Breaks Down Drake's "Fighting Irish Freestyle"
Drake initially dropped "Fighting Irish Freestyle," last Friday, but it's since been taken down. Production on the song was handled by Conductor Williams and Mario Luciano. Check out Joe Budden's full breakdown of Drake's recent freestyle below.
