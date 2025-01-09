Jim Jones Explains Why Drake's UMG Legal Battle Is A "Power Move"

Jim Jones is a fan of Drake's decision.

Jim Jones says that Drake's decision to take legal action against Universal Music Group over the release of Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us," was a "power move." Drake accused the company of defamation, suggesting they should've blocked some of the lyrics from being included in the final release of the hit song. Additionally, he accused them of allegedly artificially boosting its success. Jones discussed the allegations during a recent interview with Justin Laboy.

"There's a lot of things that go on when somebody does a power move like that," Jones began. "Anytime a person like that does some sh*t that ain't just small fries or sh*t like that, when you dealing with social media, people make everything seem smaller than what it is. Whatever it is, that's not my field. If it works in his favor, I hope it do. I don't think him doing that with businesses is no reflection of the streets."

Jim Jones Attends Funk Flex Winter Fest

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Jim Jones and Joe Jackson attend Funk Flex Winter Fest on December 28, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He continued: "That's two different things. That's straight business... I didn't hear them say he was suing Kendrick Lamar, I didn't hear them say he was suing somebody personally. I seen people sue AT&T and Pepsi and get a bag for it. People bring lawsuits against companies all the time and nobody holds that against them." Despite Jones' support, many voices in hip-hop have clowned Drake's decision, such as Charlamagne Tha God. UMG has already denied the allegations. Elsewhere in Jones' interview with Laboy, he called out 50 Cent and Cam'ron.

Jim Jones Weighs In On Drake's Handling Of UMG