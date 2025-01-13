Cam'ron Escalates Feud With Jim Jones During Heated Rant On "It Is What It Is"

Cam'ron says Jim Jones isn't even from Harlem.

Cam'ron kicked off the latest episode of his talk show, It Is What It Is, by going off on his Dipset partner, Jim Jones. Jones had recently taken issue with Cam discussing his infamous 2007 performance with G-Unit while interviewing 50 Cent.

Cam began by reminding Jones that he was from the Bronx and that they didn't grow up together in Harlem. "I never needed nowhere to stay," Cam said. "You act like n****s were on your couch, you were a fan. You begged us, you were a fan. A fan. We didn't grow up with you. I am from 140th and Lennox... You were fanned out and begged n****s to come to your house after you heard all these mixtapes. That's how you got in." Cam then recalls thinking Jones was "cool" and a "nice guy," so Mase decided to help him get better at rapping.

Cam'ron & Jim Jones Pose Backstage In NYC

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 22: Jim Jones (L) and Cam'ron backstage at Irving Plaza on December 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jones responded to Cam's interview with 50 Cent while speaking with Justin Laboy. "Them n***as be on my dick," he said at the time. "Them n***as ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n***as in their life, ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my dick! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my sh*t like that.” He added that Cam "couldn’t tell [him] nothing."

Cam'ron Goes Off On Jim Jones

Cam isn't the first one to respond to Jones. 50 Cent also trolled him on Instagram with snitching allegations. He shared a picture of Jones posing in front of JAY-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, and more, in which it appears the stars are leaving him out of the conversation. Check out Cam'ron's full rant in response to Jim Jones below.