Drake Teases OVO Noel About Not "Dropping The Album" Amid PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Hype

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors
Dec 1, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors ambassador and rap artist Drake laughs as he eats popcorn from his courtside seat in the front row against the Indiana Pacers at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Pacers 120-115. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Is Drizzy waiting on himself to drop or is Noel cooking something up himself?

New Drake music arrived quickly in 2025 thanks to the leak of a Conductor Williams-produced freestyle and some other snippets that surfaced on the Internet. However, when it comes to the releases that we actually knew were on the horizon, it's still radio silence, although a recent Instagram interaction does have fans feeling more hopeful. Moreover, the 6ix God commented under his engineer Noel Cadastre's Instagram post with a simple message: "DROP THE ALBUM." Given Noel's response (crying emojis followed by "I'LL DROP IF YOU DROP FAM") suggests that he might not be talking about Drizzy, but more likely than not, he's referring to the next LP in his discography.

Presumably, this will be the long-teased and awaited collab album between PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake, which fans are incredibly excited to listen to soon. While we never got a specific release date for it, the duo teased that it would come out during winter, which is why a lot of fans think that Noel could be referring to this full-length link-up. We'll see what these two are actually talking about in due time.

Drake Comments "DROP THE ALBUM" Under OVO Noel's Post

Meanwhile, Drake continues to draw backlash for his recently leaked freestyle and how it seemed to target LeBron James. "It's kind of crazy to diss somebody but you've got a tattoo of their jersey on your arm," Charlamagne Tha God recently assessed regarding the matter. It adds onto the 'You a sucker' narrative and a sore loser. For you to do this and come out and say 'Hey, don't make me tarnish your public image.' Then say something about LeBron cheating on his wife in a DM, then hit Akademiks and say it was fake, then post later and say, 'I thought this through'? Why are you this petty, bro?"

Sure, Drake has plenty of people clowning him these days, but if anyone in the industry can take it without skipping a financial beat, it's him, so he probably has a lot else to distract himself with. Hopefully one of those distractions is studio time dedicated to the release of this PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album. If not, then at least Noel is dropping something soon.

