Rory & Mal Debate Whether Or Not Alleged Leaked Drake DMs Validate "Fighting Irish" Freestyle

BYGabriel Bras Nevares819 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Does this confirm the LeBron James theories that this freestyle provoked?

The confusing situation between Drake and Chris Blake Griffith continues to captivate the hip-hop world, especially as it relates to the 6ix God's recently released freestyle produced by Conductor Williams and supposedly titled "Fighting Irish." For those unaware, here's one side of the story: Griffith claims that Stefon Diggs' brother and two friends robbed him because he refused Diggs' alleged offer for gay sex and threatened to expose him. Not only that, but Diggs supposedly drugged Griffith, and when he reached out to Drizzy for guidance, he refused and didn't validate his story, which led to Griffith leaking alleged DMs between them that Rory and Mal have now addressed on their podcast.

To simplify things, it's still very unclear whether or not the Drake DMs to Chris Blake Griffith are real, as there are conflicting narratives on both sides. The Toronto superstar claims they are fake, whereas Griffith insists they are true. As for Rory and Mal, they seem to agree that it seems quite plausible that these are real, but that either way, it's unfortunate timing for The Boy. This is because of comments he allegedly made about LeBron James' supposed infidelity, which ties back into fan theories about the recent freestyle.

Read More: Jim Jones Explains Why Drake's UMG Legal Battle Is A "Power Move"

Rory And Mal Speak On Drake DM Situation

A lot of people assumed that Drake took various shots at LeBron James during his freestyle, which was live on a video from Conductor Williams' YouTube channel for a very brief time before its removal. For Rory and Mal, these leaked DMs are not the best look, as they support specific theories about LeBron's alleged infidelity and fuel the fire of their supposed beef. It seems like in any case, this situation is far too vague and interconnected to really make solid heads or tails of.

Regardless of any leaked DM exchanges, Drake's freestyle got some love, and this Chris Blake Griffith situation is too unclear to really have a significant impact right now. So maybe the near future will develop this story further, but we doubt that we will ever get a full-on response from Aubrey Graham in this regard. As such, Rory and Mal can keep speculating just like the rest of us.

Read More: Rory & Mal Accuse Charlamagne Tha God Of Being On Atlantic Records’ Payroll After Drake Rant

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...