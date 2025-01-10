Rory & Mal Debate Whether Or Not Alleged Leaked Drake DMs Validate "Fighting Irish" Freestyle

Does this confirm the LeBron James theories that this freestyle provoked?

The confusing situation between Drake and Chris Blake Griffith continues to captivate the hip-hop world, especially as it relates to the 6ix God's recently released freestyle produced by Conductor Williams and supposedly titled "Fighting Irish." For those unaware, here's one side of the story: Griffith claims that Stefon Diggs' brother and two friends robbed him because he refused Diggs' alleged offer for gay sex and threatened to expose him. Not only that, but Diggs supposedly drugged Griffith, and when he reached out to Drizzy for guidance, he refused and didn't validate his story, which led to Griffith leaking alleged DMs between them that Rory and Mal have now addressed on their podcast.

To simplify things, it's still very unclear whether or not the Drake DMs to Chris Blake Griffith are real, as there are conflicting narratives on both sides. The Toronto superstar claims they are fake, whereas Griffith insists they are true. As for Rory and Mal, they seem to agree that it seems quite plausible that these are real, but that either way, it's unfortunate timing for The Boy. This is because of comments he allegedly made about LeBron James' supposed infidelity, which ties back into fan theories about the recent freestyle.

Rory And Mal Speak On Drake DM Situation

A lot of people assumed that Drake took various shots at LeBron James during his freestyle, which was live on a video from Conductor Williams' YouTube channel for a very brief time before its removal. For Rory and Mal, these leaked DMs are not the best look, as they support specific theories about LeBron's alleged infidelity and fuel the fire of their supposed beef. It seems like in any case, this situation is far too vague and interconnected to really make solid heads or tails of.