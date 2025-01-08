Chris Blake Griffith Accused Of Faking Drake DMs Because Rapper Refused To “Expose” Stefon Diggs

According to DJ Akademiks, the leaked Drake DMs that surfaced yesterday are fake.

Drake has been wrapped up in his fair share of drama as of late, and this week has certainly been no exception. Yesterday (January 7), Chris Blake Griffith took to Instagram to unveil screenshots of what appeared to be DMs he exchanged with Drake. In them, Drake seemingly addressed his legal dispute with Universal Music Group. "Me and Universal is like if Nike was funding a campaign about Lebron cheating on his wife," one message read in part. "Not Adidas or Reebok... Nike the company he been with since he started. My situation is not no street sh*t."

Shortly after Griffith posted this, however, DJ Akademiks hopped on X to set the record straight. "This is a fake DM," he explained, claiming to have gotten this information from Drizzy himself. "Drake called buddy a Rat….. He got mad and made up some fake DM to try to make the blogs and go viral. End of story." The DMs also referenced Griffith's previous allegation that Stefon Diggs drugged and tried to sexually assault him.

DJ Akademiks Insists Drake DMs Are Fake

Griffith made these accusations on Instagram in October, also detailing his alleged elevator altercation with Diggs' brother Darez AKA Marsean. “Weeks later after his failed sexual attempt on me (bc I don’t play like that and never have), Marsean realized that I was no longer affiliated w/ his half-brother, and because he’s broke,” he alleged at the time. “He saw a gap in what was once a strong relationship between his brother and I, and tried to rob my crib for my chrome hearts collection.”

“They gon run a narrative about theft to protect the fact that he drugged me and then triedddd to 'TRY ME,'" he also alleged. "But unlike the fruitful thinker, I respectfully live my life as a 100% STRAIGHT MAN that doesn’t dabble in experimentation unlike him, but the truth needs no motivation — it’ll surface as need be. I produce receipts like a printer." Akademiks TV shared footage of the shocking run-in on X today. The outlet also alleged that Griffith faked the Drake DMs because the Toronto rapper refused to help him "expose" Diggs. This remains unconfirmed.