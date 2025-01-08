Drake Debuts Painted Nails With Dollar Signs In New Studio Photos

BYElias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake &amp; Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 25: Rapper Drake performs in concert during the Summer Sixteen Tour at Philips Arena on August 25, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
Drizzy has dollar sign nails.

Drake knows how to dominate a news cycle. He may not be as beloved as he once was, but anything he does is guaranteed to spark conversation. Outlets are still debating whether his "Fighting Irish" freestyle was hard or a weak attempt to diss LeBron James. It's difficult to determine if Drake has a master plan for these unpredictable leaks, or if he's merely scrambling in the wake of the Kendrick Lamar battle. He decided to address this confusion via social media on Tuesday, January 7.

The 6 God took to Instagram to post multiple photos of himself in the studio. Drake is rocking a knitted bucket hat in the photos, one of which features his infamous duck face. The rapper also debuted new painted nails, which are brandished with white dollar signs. Then, in a seeming attempt to address the wave of leaks and confusion surrounding his next project, Drake added a brief caption. "I thought this through...," he wrote. He doesn't clarify, but these ominous words do appear to be in reference to what comes next. He wants fans to know, or at least give the impression, that he has a game plan for 2025.

Read More: Drake’s Dad Sends Kendrick Lamar Fans Spiraling After Mysteriously Deleting Photo Of Granddaughter

Drake Told Fans He's "Thought It Through"

The dollar sign nails are worth doubling back on. Drake has used a dollar sign logo multiple times over the last few months. Each time has been in reference to his joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR. The R&B veteran took to IG in November to confirm a new musical chapter is on its way. He wrote "reloading," and Drake responded in the comments. "$$$ It's time," he wrote back, stoking the excitement for the collab album. The specificity of it being three dollar signs cannot be a coincidence. Drake is showing fans that he's in the studio, and he's subtly confirming that the sessions are tied to the PND album.

Drake's decision to tease new music makes sense, given the drama that broke out hours prior. The rapper was the victim of a leaked DM in which his allegedly referenced LeBron James cheating rumors. DJ Akademiks quickly shot down the validity of the DM, however. He spoke on Drake's behalf, and said that Chris Blake Griffith made up the Instagram interaction. "Drake called buddy a Rat," Ak tweeted. "He got mad and made up some fake DM to try to make the blogs and go viral. end of story."

Read More: WWE Duo Claim "Trash Rapper" Kendrick Lamar Lost Battle To Drake

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...