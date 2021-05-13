rory and mal
- MusicRory & Mal Believe Ice Spice Wouldn't Be As Successful If She Was Dark-SkinnedThey got into even spicier territory when their producer argued that she isn't talented.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentBest 11 Hip Hop PodcastsMany rappers and musicians have recently made the transition into the broadcasting space. Here is a list of the best hip hop podcasts.By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Fires Back At Rory & Mal Over Recent CriticismJoe Budden has responded to Rory and Mal's recent comments.By Cole Blake
- MusicDJ Drama Lists Everyone Who "Did Something Wrong" During Drake-Meek Mill Beef EraIt wasn't just Drake and Meek who were at fault for the tension, according to the veteran music exec.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentDJ Akademiks' Most Controversial MomentsAs he fends off the latest firestorm of scrutiny, we take a look at the most explosive and high-profile moments of DJ Akademiks' career.By Robert Blair
- Numbers"The Joe Budden Podcast" Boasts Insane Year-End Stats After Rory & Mal Split: ReportThe year-end numbers for "The Joe Budden Podcast" are in.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureRory & Mal Make Major Announcement After Splitting From Joe BuddenRory and Mal sign with SiriusXM's Stitcher for their new show.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMal Calls Out Joe Budden For Being A HypocriteMal gave some insight into what happened with the Joe Budden Podcast.By Alexander Cole
- BeefJoe Budden Says Rory & Mal Were "Unhappy For A Long Time" & Wishes Them WellBudden tries to be positive. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureRory & Mal Make Light Of Their "JBP" Exit With Hilarious Job Hunting SkitMal and Rory's new job hunting skit finds humor in the two cohosts' firing from "The Joe Budden Podcast."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureRory & Mal Appear To Have A New Podcast On The WayThe announcement comes days after Rory & Mal issued an hour-long response about their departure from The Joe Budden podcast. By Aron A.
- Original ContentThe Joe Budden Business Model: Destroy & RebuildIn the wake of Rory and Mal's controversial exit, we take a look at how Joe Budden has made a career out of tearing down his business ventures, and then building them back up.By Robert Blair
- GramKevin Hart Criticizes Joe Budden For Rory & Mal Drama: "It's Poor Leadership"The multihyphenate aired out his thoughts regarding the Joe Budden, Rory, and Mal drama. By Madusa S.
- BeefMal Speaks On "Joe Budden Podcast" Firing: "I'm Not With The Corny Sh*t"This comes a day after Rory Farrell tweeted that he would address the "messy sh*t soon."By Erika Marie