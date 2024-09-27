Rory And MAL Predict That Kendrick Lamar Will Be On J Cole's "The Fall Off"

Drake punching air right now.

J Cole is getting his groove back. The rapper went down a few notches in most people's books after he decided to bow out of the "Big Three" battle. It didn't help that he followed up this weak showing with a head-scratching verse on Cash Cobain's "Grippy." But Cole has been regaining the plot in recent weeks. He skated on ASAP Rocky's "Ruby Rosary." He killed it on Daylyt's "A Plate of Collard Greens." And he's electric on the new Tee Grizzley song, "Blow for Blow." J Cole's new album is on the way, and Rory and MAL think a major collab is destined to happen.

Rory and MAL dropped an episode of their podcast on September 27. They discuss J Cole's impressive run of features, and theorize who could be a feature on his album, The Fall Off. One name came to mind for both: Kendrick Lamar. "I think Kendrick Lamar will be on The Fall Off," Rory asserted. "I can't wait to hear the song, because I love both of them." The host took it a step further by claiming that Drake is well within his rights to diss Cole on his next release. "Cole can't sit there and go 'why you shooting at me?," he said. "Because you doing music specifically with people I don't f**k with."

The Duo Theorize That Drake Will Diss J Cole In Return

MAL chimed in, claiming he really wants to see what happens if Lamar is on The Fall Off. "I hope he on that motherf**ker," he asserted. "His a*s is on the chopping block... Cole, you next!" Rory and MAL have leaned pro-Drake throughout the "Big Three" battle. MAL, in particular, has a seemingly close bond with the 6 God and has relayed alleged messages from him on the podcast. Neither man claims to have info on J Cole's plans for The Fall Off, but they do seem confident in their prediction. Their producer, Julian Delgado, agreed. "Kendrick's gonna be on Cole's next album," he announced.