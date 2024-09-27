J Cole Skates On Stellar New Tee Grizzley Single "Blow For Blow"

This song is bananas.

J Cole has a bad start to 2024. Despite dropping a solid album, the rapper's decision to bow out of the "Big Three" beef really put a dent in his legacy. The best thing he could have done is get back to doing what he does best, which is demolish features. He's done just that. He was stellar on ASAP Rocky's new song "Ruby Rosary," and he's done it again on the new Tee Grizzley single. "Blow for Blow" doesn't even bother building up hype for Cole's verse, either. The rapper is actually the one who kicks the song off.

J Cole's wordplay is superb. He's got clever bars about LL Cool J, and he even calls back to the iconic Mase flow from "Mo Money Mo Problems." He's firing on all cylinders. It won't take long for rap fans to put together a video highlighting all of the internal rhymes that he's hidden in here. Tee Grizzley doesn't have the bars that Cole does, but he makes up for it with charisma. He sounds great over the chilled out beat. He also manages to drop some funny lines about the nastiness of his chain and his cars. As a song, "Blow for Blow" feels more like J Cole than Tee Grizzley. However, we're just happy to have both of these guys rapping well over a catchy beat.

J Cole Nearly Steals The Show From Tee Grizzley

Quotable Lyrics: