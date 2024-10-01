Tee Grizzley Reveals Features And Release Date For New Album "Post Traumatic"

The rapper is on a creative roll.

Tee Grizzley has got momentum right now. The rapper generated lots of excitement with his new single, "Blow for Blow," and he's striking while the iron is hot. He took to social media on September 30 to reveal that his new album, Post Traumatic, is done. Not only that, but the highly-anticipated album will actually be dropping on Friday, October 4. Tee Grizzley went a step further with his announcement by revealing which artists are slated to appear on the album alongside him.

The one feature everybody knows is coming is J. Cole. The Dreamville founder stole the show on Tee Grizzley's lead single, "Blow for Blow." His verse is an absolute head spinner, and proves that Grizzley can get lyrical with the absolute best of them. J. Cole and Grizzley even dropped a music video, which you can check out here. The rest of the features on Post Traumatic, however, are just as exciting. Tee went out and snagged collaborations with a varied batch of artists, including G Herbo, YTB Fatt, and Future. There will also be guest appearances from stars like Hunxho, Tink, Fridayy, Baby Grizzley and Mariah the Scientist.

Tee Grizzley's Album Is Dropping On October 4

That is a lot of talent for one album. Tee Grizzley talked about the collaborative process for his new album during a recent interview with Complex. He told the outlet that he initially linked up with J. Cole when the latter was touring with Drake. He wanted to make sure they found the perfect instrumental to link up, and "Blow for Blow" proved to be it. "Once we found it, bro, I just knew it was the one," Grizzley recalled. "And I know that Cole is super talented." Tee Grizzley also talked about the unique experience of working with Future in the studio.