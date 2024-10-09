Tee Grizzley & Fridayy Are Mentally Strong On "I Know"

Grizz has us constantly coming back for more from this album.

Tee Grizzley was one of few more mainstream names to come through with a new album this past weekend. Post Traumatic, his 12th overall project, has features from G Herbo, Tink, J. Cole, Mariah the Scientist, YTB Fatt, Future, and more. A lot of the guests laid down some rock-solid performances, especially Cole's, which has easily been one of this project's most revisited tracks. In just its short time being out, it's already raked in over 7,000,000 streams on Spotify.

However, something we have come to learn about Post Traumatic is that we have to like some of the more "unsung" collaborations. One of them is "I Know," a team-up between Tee Grizzley and R&B talent Fridayy. This is one of the most personal offerings from the 24-songs and it's an empowering one at that. Both artists perform passionately about having grit and toughness through all of life's struggles. Maintaining a positive outlook is the overarching message here and it shines through thanks to the effective writing from Tee and Fridayy.

"I Know" - Tee Grizzley & Fridayy

Quotable Lyrics: