Tee Grizzley & G Herbo Skate On Their Latest Collaboration "Swerve"

Grizz and Herbo cook on a track together once again.

Tee Grizzley has just put out Post Traumatic, his twelfth project and follow-up to Tee's Coney Island. The Detroit native has won our support for it, as we really appreciate some of the chances he took with it. There are some nice sample flips and more R&B-like cuts on this 24-song set that go over better than some may expect. What's also nice about this tape is that Grizzley is giving his fans what they know him for as well. That is hard-hitting trap and hardcore rap bangers with intense flows. Tee Grizzley and G Herbo are doing that and at a high level on "Swerve."

If you can believe it, this is just the third occasion in which they have been on a song together. The most recent is on YG's latest record, JUST RE'D UP 3, on the track "MALIBU." Prior to that, the Midwest stars linked on Tee's Built For Whatever cut, "Never Bend Never Fold." On "Swerve," Herbo and Grizzley equally trade verses and in thrilling fashion. Aiding that sensation is that the fact that they both rap with ease over a dramatic piano trap beat. They indeed slip, slide, and "Swerve" all over the production and it's one of our go-to's from this tracklist. Listen to it below and see what you think.

"Swerve" - Tee Grizzley & G Herbo

Quotable Lyrics:

Rappin' and trappin' almost stopped me from prevailin'

In the studio, but I was stoppin', makin' sales (And)

F***ed that paper up when all my partners went to jail (And)

Anything under quarter million made bail (You know that)

Anything I say false, then you can intervene

Like how I used to walk with .40 Glocks and make them b****es sing (Bop)