Tee Grizzley Recounts His Troubled Past On "All I Wanna Do"

It may be a shorter track, but Tee's storytelling is peak on this one.

Tee Grizzley has some pretty underrated skills and one of them is his ability to get reflective. "First Day Out," his 2017 breakout hit, should have told us this from the start. However, given that his themes usually revolve around street violence and gang activity, it's gotten lost in the shuffle for us to some degree. But Tee Grizzley is here to remind us of this skill on one of his new songs, "All I Wanna Do." This lands on the Detroit rapper, singer, and songwriter's brand-new album, Post Traumatic.

One thing we have praised this record for so far is some of the chances it takes. While it might not sound like much, Grizzley isn't one to rap over soul samples. He does that on "All I Wanna Do" and it sounds really good, so we are hoping for more of this in the future. On this 2:06 cut, the hitmaker raps in first and third person about his troubled past, including his lengthy prison sentence. He uses these experiences as life lessons, and he expresses how he wants to be inspiration for his close friends. "My street niggas, let me be your motivation / You can make it, I was broke before, I'm talkin' so hungry that I was shakin' (Man)." It's a moving track and one of our favorites so far.

"All I Wanna Do" - Tee Grizzley

Quotable Lyrics: