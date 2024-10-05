Tee Grizzley Links With XXL Freshman Hunxho For Braggadocious "I Ain't Sorry"

Grizzley sticks to what he's knows best on this cut.

One of Detroit's stalwarts, Tee Grizzley, is has returned with a new album in the form of Post Traumatic. This album comes at an exciting time for one of Detroit's biggest stars, as he just got married! Congratulations to the MC and his lovely wife! We are wishing them the best moving forward. As for the album, this comes on the heels of November 20203's Tee's Coney Island and it's subsequent deluxe. Leading up to Post Traumatic, there were quite a few singles, including collaborations. But there's a new joint track between Tee Grizzley and Hunxho that were liking quite a bit.

Believe it or not, this is their second track together, with "Uh Huh" being the other example. This another big moment for Hunxho, as the Atlanta native was just selected to the 2024 XXL Freshman class. Furthermore, he was an opener for Sexxy Red on her latest tour, Sexyy Red 4 President. Overall, we feel that "I Ain't Sorry", there newest offering is much stronger than its predecessor. From mixing to the performances, it's vast improvement in all aspects. Be sure to give Tee and Hunxho's song, as well as Post Traumatic a listen.

"I Ain't Sorry" - Tee Grizzley & Hunxho

Quotable Lyrics:

You ain't gon' see me f***in' with n****s at all, these n****s suck too much d**k (B****-a**)

My car too fast, my gun shoot fast, my b**** too bad, lil' n**** (Lil' boy)

My secondary crib two million (Two million)

You can hit a n**** mama when you richer (You can)

Back the f*** up, n****, you ain't with us (B****)

Get your head knocked off, go against us (F***)