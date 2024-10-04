Tee Grizzley's "Post Traumatic" Is His Most Ambitious Album To Date

BYElias Andrews11 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
artworks-drpxd58iaA1gYyC9-NchGWg-t500x500artworks-drpxd58iaA1gYyC9-NchGWg-t500x500
Tee showcases all of his talents.

Tee Grizzley has deceptive range as an artist. For someone who broke through with a hard-hitting sound, the rapper has proven that he can drop everything from lyrical miracles to sticky R&B melodies. His last few albums were concise in terms of tracklist, but they were also limited in scope. Post Traumatic, on the other hand, is sprawling. At 24 tracks, it is Tee Grizzley's longest album to date, and it serves as the ideal showcase for all the different sounds and style he can convincingly pull off.

Post Traumatic starts off a bit show, but "Blow for Blow" gets the momentum going. From track three on, Tee Grizzley dishes out sample-based pop-rap on "All I Wanna Do." He turns around and leans into hard trap tropes on the hooky "More Than Half." Need more? How about a flirty R&B duet with Tink on "Ride or Die"? Post Traumatic keeps changing out the styles and featured artists while maintaining a cohesion and aesthetic consistency. It's an impressive balance. Tee Grizzley sounds just as good opposite Future on the off-kilter "Swear to God" as he does Mariah the Scientist on "Situationship." The length of Post Traumatic can be daunting, but even on shuffle, these various sounds cohere into a great listening experience.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Tee Grizzley Is Lusting Heavy On "IDGAF"

Tee Grizzley Treats Fans To His Most Consistent Album

Post Traumatic tracklist:

  1. Intro
  2. We Dem
  3. Blow for Blow (featuring J. Cole)
  4. All I Wanna Do
  5. More Than Half
  6. Ride or Die (featuring Tink)
  7. Diana
  8. I Ain't Sorry (featuring Hunxho)
  9. 10 PM In Detroit
  10. Swerv (featuring G Herbo)
  11. WTF I Want
  12. I Know (featuring Fridayy)
  13. Dream Youngin
  14. Situationship (featuring Mariah the Scientist)
  15. Trench Baby
  16. You Hear Me (featuring YTB Fatt)
  17. Swear to God (featuring Future)
  18. Pop Sh*t (featuring Baby Grizzley)
  19. Deposits Crazy
  20. Detroit (featuring 42 Dugg)
  21. Blueprint
  22. Suffer In Silence
  23. Robber 7
  24. Robber 8

Read More: Tee Grizzley Gets Married To Wife My'Eisha In Beautiful Ceremony

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...