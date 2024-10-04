Tee Grizzley's "Post Traumatic" Is His Most Ambitious Album To Date

Tee showcases all of his talents.

Tee Grizzley has deceptive range as an artist. For someone who broke through with a hard-hitting sound, the rapper has proven that he can drop everything from lyrical miracles to sticky R&B melodies. His last few albums were concise in terms of tracklist, but they were also limited in scope. Post Traumatic, on the other hand, is sprawling. At 24 tracks, it is Tee Grizzley's longest album to date, and it serves as the ideal showcase for all the different sounds and style he can convincingly pull off.

Post Traumatic starts off a bit show, but "Blow for Blow" gets the momentum going. From track three on, Tee Grizzley dishes out sample-based pop-rap on "All I Wanna Do." He turns around and leans into hard trap tropes on the hooky "More Than Half." Need more? How about a flirty R&B duet with Tink on "Ride or Die"? Post Traumatic keeps changing out the styles and featured artists while maintaining a cohesion and aesthetic consistency. It's an impressive balance. Tee Grizzley sounds just as good opposite Future on the off-kilter "Swear to God" as he does Mariah the Scientist on "Situationship." The length of Post Traumatic can be daunting, but even on shuffle, these various sounds cohere into a great listening experience.

Tee Grizzley Treats Fans To His Most Consistent Album

Post Traumatic tracklist: