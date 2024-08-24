Tee Grizzley And 42 Dugg Get Aggressive On New Single "Detroit"

Tee Grizzley and 42 Dugg make hard music. They've built their brand around it. Both rappers hail from Detroit, and give off a specific kind of intensity. It's helped them get to where they are today. Grizzley and 42 Dugg have both blown up in recent years, so it was only a matter of time before they linked back up. The last time these two were on a song together was "Hard Players." Now, Tee Grizzley and Dugg are showcasing pride for where they came from. "Detroit" is every bit as gritty as its title suggests. Big Sean may have laid claim to Detroit as an album title, but Grizz and Dugg are holding down the D as a song.

Tee Grizzley kicks off "Detroit" with an absolutely relentless flow. He finds such a pocket that the drums drop out around the 0:35 second mark, and he still keeps going. Grizzley is not playing around, as shown in his absolutely ruthless bars. "I be in a trap with old heads that's richer than Joe Biden (N*gas loaded)," he spits. "F*ck with me, dog, but don't fuck with me, dog. That pain nobody wanna feel, that's what we cause." Tee Grizzley is a tough act to follow, but he picked the right rapper to hold down the back end of "Detroit." 42 Dugg adopts a slower, more melodic flow. It works. He manages to communicate a sense of aggression while sounding smoother on the propulsive beat. Tee Grizzley and 42 Dugg don't break the mold or anything, but they really do the mold proud.

Tee Grizzley Drops A Relentless Flow On New Single

