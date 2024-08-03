Boldy James & Tee Grizzley Tag Team A Luxurious Trap Beat From Harry Fraud On "Cecil Fielder"

Fun fact: "Cecil Fielder" was a former power bat for the Detroit Tigers in the 80's and 90s'.

There is no stopping Boldy James. The Detroit, Michigan MC, one who embodies the hardcore subgenre, is back with yet another single. It comes just a few days after the YouTube exclusive release of "10 Pints". It's a reuniting of legends, as him and The Alchemist pick up right up where they left off a few years ago. Now, the East Coast figure is rekindling his relationship with New York producing vet Harry Fraud. Boldy James is also bringing his Detroit brethren Tee Grizzley along for the ride, as they drop "Cecil Fielder".

Something that Harry and Boldy do not share is an album. The latter has plenty with other producers, so with "Cecil Fielder" being their song, the hope is that this a lead single. As per usual, Fraud lays down another incredible instrumental that equal parts grand and gritty. The elegant string and horn sections intertwined with the trap drums lead to one heck of an extravagant vibe. Additionally, Boldly and Tee display that thy have something to build on outside of their same-city connection. This is hands down one of the former's best tracks of 2024.

"Cecil Fielder"- Boldy James, Tee Grizzley, & Harry Fraud

Quotable Lyrics: