Boldy James & The Alchemist Stay Hot In 2024 With Reunion On "10 Pints"

Both underground G.O.A.Ts have been another level this year.

We can view mainstream hip-hop artists this year as having a major return to form. Metro Boomin and Future put out two huge albums in a one-month span. Eminem dropped his first album in four years with The Death of Slim Shady. Of course, you cannot talk about rap in 2024 without mentioning the big-time beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. But a side of the genre that seems to always remain consistent is the underground scene. Last year, they carried the superstars for the most part and over these seven months, artists in this space have been successful once again. One of them who is contributing heavily is Boldy James because he's dropping stuff like "10 Pints" with great regularity.

Both of his projects, Penalty of Leadership and Across The Tracks, are going to be on a lot of publications lists for best albums at the end of the year. Each one featured incredible production as well thanks to the likes of Nicholas Craven and Conductor Williams. While we love these pairings for the Detroit MC, there is another beat master out there who's an even better match arguably. That would be The Alchemist and he's on "10 Pints". This marks their first work together since their 2021 album Super Tecmo Bo.

There's something about Boldy over a guitar-laced instrumental that just makes sense. The Alchemist conjures that up for him here, and the laid-back MC makes easy work of it. "This s*** hit harder than tar and ten pints of Tris Pharma / So many choppers, got the strip hotter than the Sahara / Clip full of R-I-Ps for n****s wearin' body armor". You can stream "10 Pints" on YouTube.

"10 Pints"- Boldy James & The Alchemist

