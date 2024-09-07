Boldy James Rocks With Helluva Beats & Antt Beatz For New Single "Super Mario"

Boldy's back with more trap-focused track.

Boldy James is busting out his Nintendo gaming consoles for this week's single, "Super Mario". This is his latest release, and it follows up on his excellent collaboration with Tee Grizzley and Harry Fraud, "Cecil Fielder". In terms of projects, it comes after a tandem of AOTY contenders in Penalty of Leadership and Across The Tracks. Both were handled exclusively by two separate uber-talented beat crafters. Nicholas Craven laid things down on POL, whereas Conductor Williams was all over ATT. Nothing is known about another LP in development, but we think "Super Mario" and "Cecil Fielder" will go down as loosies for Boldy James.

However, in that same breath, there has been a particular theme with both singles. Each one has a more trap-like soundscape to it, so maybe he's got something cooking. If that doesn't turn out to be the case, it's always cool to hear Boldy over some slightly different production. You're getting your typical topical focus of violence and putting on for the hometown. Boldy also speeds up his usually slow and methodical delivery to keep pace with the bouncy beat from Antt Beatz and Helluva Beats. We wouldn' t say this is better than "Cecil Fielder" but its certainly got good qualities going for it. Check it out for yourself below.

"Super Mario" - Boldy James & Antt Beatz

Quotable Lyrics: