Boldy James Is Fiery & Gritty On Antt Beatz-Produced Single "Dead Flowers"

Boldy is a machine.

It's wishful thinking, as nothing has been said about it publicly, but we think it could happen. So, whether or not you decide to run with us on that prediction is up to you. We are going to because it makes this single that much more exciting. But "Dead Flowers" is good on its own too, don't get it twisted. Boldy once again is spitting fiery and threatening bars over a cavernous production. It's nothing new per se, but something that we took away from this track is his underrated ability to pen a catchy chorus. "Dead Flowers" has one and it makes the replay value extremely high for us. Check it out and see for yourself with the link below.

There might not be anyone pumping out more music than Boldy James right now. The Detroit native just simply has an unlimited supply of collaborations, singles, and projects at the ready. The former especially because it seems like every week for the past month or so, we have talked about him. So, it's not a shocker at all that we are covering Boldy James again and the title this time is "Dead Flowers." If you have been able to keep with his recent stretch of singles, you may remember his team effort with Helluva and Antt Beatz, "Super Mario." The latter is back alongside the Across The Tracks creator for this trap and hardcore rap cut, and we are hoping a collab tape is coming.

