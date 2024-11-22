Boldy James Proves That His Tank His Never Empty On Harry Fraud Joint Tape "The Bricktionary"

With how many producers he works with, where does the Detroit native's chemistry with Harry Fraud rank?

Leading up to its release, these prolific artists gave fans a couple of previews of what they could expect going forward. The grand and orchestral/trap-like "Cecil Fielder" with Tee Grizzley kicked things off back at the start of August. Then, last Friday, November 15, the duo would return with perhaps the most accessible of the bunch, "Shrink Wrap" featuring Babyface Ray. Across the tight, 12-song tracklist. Fraud brings some elements of trap, hardcore, and the grittiness of Detroit and the East Coast scene at large. The rapping performances from Boldy are extremely substantial as usual. However, this a snoozer or two, with "Harvey Grant" being maybe the biggest offender. But overall, The Bricktionary is a very cohesive sounding record with some enjoyable instrumentals and slick street talk from Boldy. Check it out with the links below.

Boldy James is building a foundation with a new collaborator brick by brick on his new album, The Bricktionary. This is his first joint venture with longtime and slept on icon, Harry Fraud . The Detroit and Brooklyn natives aren't complete and total strangers to one another. They have brought their skillsets together on some spot records here and there. You could hear on songs like "Live from the Roxy," that these two had some potential to go the distance. For the most part, they do so on The Bricktionary, which is Boldy's fourth and Fraud's third projects of 2024, respectively.

