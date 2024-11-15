Boldy James, Babyface Ray, & Harry Fraud Get The "Shrink Wrap"

Detroit takes it back to the 90s.

“Shrink Wrap” brings together an unexpected Detroit duo: Boldy James and Babyface Ray, with Harry Fraud paving the way. The track flows effortlessly over Fraud's signature smooth production, showcasing the exceptional chemistry among all three artists. Although they are from different sides of the city, both James and Ray are comfortable exchanging games. Their unity is captivating, and the two blend each other's styles throughout the song, which is notably enjoyable.

Fans will enjoy Boldy James and Babyface Ray's similar stories with polar opposite messages. The track's glossy production offers rap stars a blank canvas, further enhancing their creativity. Both artists display some word-play tricks we’ve never heard before. After the creative year, Boldy James has had, it's amazing how limitless his lyrical prowess has become. Ray's latest collaboration comes after the release of his impressive album, The Kid That Did, in September.

The Bricktionary, arriving November 22, includes the lead single "Cecil Fielder." With their previous collaborations receiving rave reviews, Boldy James continues to push boundaries while staying true to his idolized storytelling. For James as for many others, Harry Fraud's unique production has created diversity, making him one of hip-hop's most sought-after producers. This is James's fourth album of 2024, following the critically acclaimed Across the Tracks and Plenty of Leadership.

Boldy James, Babyface Ray, Harry Fraud - "SHRINK WRAP"

