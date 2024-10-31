Richard Milli Enlists Boldy James And Willie The Kid For Slick "Still Mergin"

Willie runs away with this one.

Richard Milli has already proven himself a capable producer with the single "Daily Routine." His latest release, however, is a cut above. "Still Mergin'" sees the producer link up with Boldy James and Willie the Kid for a stellar display of bars and effortless flows. The sample loop is simple and repetitive, but it locks the viewer into a hypnotic groove. From there, Boldy James and Willie the Kid flex their lyrical ability and prove that they can flow over pretty much any instrumental they come across.

Boldy James proves to be a natural fit for Richard Milli's production. His sleepy, unaffected voice helps to anchor the looped vocal at the heart of the instrumental. His bars are clever without being flashy, but it is undoubtedly Willie the Kid who runs away with "Still Mergin." The rapper is absolutely stellar on this one, between his aggressive, counterpoint delivery to Boldy and his clever turns of phrase that come spilling out of him like stray thoughts. Richard Milli's production may not be as animated as his second guest is, but the contradictory elements on display here actually play to the song's benefit. Another stellar cut.

Richard Milli Gets The Best Out Of His Features

Quotable Lyrics: