Brodie Fresh Teases Upcoming Album With Boldy James Joint "Boldy Fresh"

Brodie Fresh has been rapping for about eight years now, but fairly sporadically. 2022 is sort of the year in which his production began to pick up quite a considerable amount. That would be the point in his career in which he would release his first project, Lost & Found. He would get some features from some more recognizable names such as Kirko Bangz and Conway the Machine. That latter collaboration would lead to Brodie becoming an opener for the Griselda affiliate's recent Slant Face Killah tour. Moreover, it's led to them collaborating together not too long ago for "Lo Island". But Brodie Fresh isn't stopping there this year, in April, he put out his second project, A Kid From Elmont: Fosters Meadow Side A. But at just seven tracks, it felt like more of a sampler. It turns out we were correct because the New York native is gearing up for a third tape called Dogma.