Boldy James & Antt Beatz Drop "Street Cred" Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated Collab Album

BY Cole Blake 167 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boldy James, Antt Beatz, Street CredBoldy James, Antt Beatz, Street Cred
"Hommage" will be the latest in a series of full-length collaborative albums Boldy James has put out in recent years

Boldy James and Antt Beatz have shared a new single titled, "Street Cred," ahead of the release of their highly-anticipated new album, Hommage. On the track, Boldy speeds up his flow, documenting his experiences on the street while comparing himself to the legendary director, Steven Spielberg. "Cut another edit, stunt double coming up on the exit / Behind the scenes with this movie clip, don't make me run the credits," he raps.

Fans in the comments section of the music video for the track are loving it. "True lyricist. Can execute with any flow on a high level. Keep flex’n on these nerds bro. If it ain’t about the mon-yun it ain’t fun-yun," one user wrote on YouTube. Another added: "Boldy either slowing it way down, or speeding it way up, either way a good tree can bear no bad fruit!" According to the album's page on Apple Music, Boldy James and Antt Beatz will be dropping Hommage on this Friday, March 28th. It will be the latest in a series of full-length collaborative albums James has put out in recent years, having previously teamed up with The Alchemist, Nicholas Craven, and more. Fans in Europe and the United Kingdom will be able to catch James on tour, later this year, as he'll be touring overseas in May.

Read More: Boldy James Is Fiery & Gritty On Antt Beatz-Produced Single "Dead Flowers"

Boldy James & Antt Beatz - "Street Cred"

Quotable Lyrics:

Sh*t so poetic when I spit it, it's like spoken word
Real Concreature, teacher had to grade me on the curb
Now they label me "Kingpin" for standing on my word
We used to piece up, chip in and ante on the bird

Read More: Richard Milli Enlists Boldy James And Willie The Kid For Slick "Still Mergin"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sneakers Metallica & Vans Team Up For Fiery "Black Album" Collab: Photos 3.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 48.5K
Carl Court/Getty Images Tech Instagram Stories Announces Music Feature To Celebrate 400 Million Users 1.6K
https___images.genius.com_4cf964e0116196549bc187b4b8a26b2e.1000x1000x1 Songs Richard Milli Enlists Boldy James And Willie The Kid For Slick "Still Mergin" 1399