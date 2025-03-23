Boldy James & Antt Beatz Drop "Street Cred" Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated Collab Album

Boldy James and Antt Beatz have shared a new single titled, "Street Cred," ahead of the release of their highly-anticipated new album, Hommage. On the track, Boldy speeds up his flow, documenting his experiences on the street while comparing himself to the legendary director, Steven Spielberg. "Cut another edit, stunt double coming up on the exit / Behind the scenes with this movie clip, don't make me run the credits," he raps.

Fans in the comments section of the music video for the track are loving it. "True lyricist. Can execute with any flow on a high level. Keep flex’n on these nerds bro. If it ain’t about the mon-yun it ain’t fun-yun," one user wrote on YouTube. Another added: "Boldy either slowing it way down, or speeding it way up, either way a good tree can bear no bad fruit!" According to the album's page on Apple Music, Boldy James and Antt Beatz will be dropping Hommage on this Friday, March 28th. It will be the latest in a series of full-length collaborative albums James has put out in recent years, having previously teamed up with The Alchemist, Nicholas Craven, and more. Fans in Europe and the United Kingdom will be able to catch James on tour, later this year, as he'll be touring overseas in May.