Boldy James And V Don Achieve Backpacker Nirvana With "RSNS"

BY Elias Andrews 48 Views
Boldy James and V Don dropped off a new single, and its everything fans could hope for and more.

Boldy James is giving Future a run for his money. The latter has spent the last decade as the benchmark for consistent output, but man has Boldy been dropping music on a shockingly frequent basis. He's put out three albums in 2025 album. And its March. His upcoming album with V Don is set for April 4, and he has another released lined up for May. The most impressive thing about Boldy James, though, is that all the music is good. His albums are consistently textured and moody, and his new V Don single, "RSNS," is no exception. It might be one of his best songs of the year (so far).

V Don brings his A game with the beat. "RSNS" features a repeating flute sample that perfectly meshes with Boldy James' relaxed flow. It sounds like you're hearing a performance at the coolest jazz club in the ATL. Then there's the bars. Boldy does his usual thing on here, bragging about his skills, and poking fun at those who dare challenge him. It's typical, but man does he make it sound good. Cradle to the grave, catchin' pops on Spencer," he raps. "Say you diggin' graves, what grave you dug? You not no digger. You not no n**ga if your neighborhood don't got no scrilla." We need that album.

Boldy James And V Don Deliver The Perfect Buzz Single

Quotable Lyrics:

My shine’s on shimmer, might just bounce out on nine fourwheelers
Think I'm a lick or somethin', nicknamed my .45 Glorilla
My chop gon’ send him up in flames if this Glock don't seal the deal

