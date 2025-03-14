Boldy James Is As Sharp As Ever On V Don-Produced Single "Split the Bill"

Boldy James is on yet another prolific run to start 2025. He's already released three albums, most recently an excellent collaboration with Chuck Strangers called Token of Appreciation at the end of February. The Detroit rapper is not showing any sign of slowing down either. On Friday, he dropped a new single with Harlem-based producer V Don. "Split the Bill" is the name of the track, and Boldy James sounds as sharp as ever on the track. Boldy James is a very consistent rapper, in that fans know exactly what to expect from him. Visceral street bars with some impressive wordplay and a gritty beat behind it.

V Don's production on "Split the Bill" sounds not unlike the material he's given other members of the much-lauded Griselda camp. Conway the Machine comes to mind immediately, though it does also sound like something for Benny the Butcher. It's more upbeat than usual, but it still retains its edge. Regardless, Boldy James comes through and does the track justice, showing why he's long been one of the best in the game. V Don confirmed earlier this year that he was working on 10 albums with rappers across the game. One of those albums is with Boldy, which he also confirmed is completely finished and mastered already. "Split the Bill" is a formidable lead single for their joint album, which has the potential to be among the better hip-hop releases of 2025 when it arrives. Give the new track a listen below.