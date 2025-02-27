Boldy James And Chuck Strangers Give Fans Stellar "Token Of Appreciation"

Boldy James and Chuck Strangers are a match made in hip hop heaven, and they deliver with this strong LP.

Boldy James cannot stop dropping music. He's quietly one of the most prolific artists of his generation, and it's all high quality. He has been able to put out album after album of elite rapping, and his latest LP, Token of Appreciation, is no exception. Boldy James teams up with Pro Era producer Chuck Strangers for a batch of songs that were originally recorded in 2022. It's one thing to pair these two on paper, and it's another to hear how their styles actually compliment each other. The wait was worth it.

"B.O.B." sets a gorgeously atmospheric tone for Token of Appreciation. It's a slow build, stripped down beat, but Boldy James delivers a brash verse that references peers. He's not holding back, yet still has an air of confidence and comfort. "Whale Fishing" takes a softer approach courtesy of the prettiest beat on the album. Chuck Strangers doesn't miss once on the album. Neither does Boldy James, who sounds contemplative on "Unapologetic" and dutifully grateful on "Thank God." Token of Appreciation is exactly what fans want. We have no clue where it ranks in either artists' catalog, but it's going to be getting a lot of spin until we figure it out.

Boldy James And Chuck Strangers Make A Perfect Duo

Token of Appreciation tracklist:

  1. B.O.B
  2. Whale Fishing
  3. Big Paws on a Puppy
  4. Unapologetic
  5. Lop Sided
  6. Global Telling
  7. Thank God
  8. UPS
  9. Fail Proof
  10. 3rd Little Piggy
  11. Bird's Eye View

