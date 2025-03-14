CNN Shuts Down Diddy Claim That They "Altered" Cassie Hallway Video

Diddy's legal team is leveling serious allegations CNN. The lawyers speaking for the disgraced mogul claim CNN digitally altered the video in which he physically assaulted Cassie. Furthermore, they allege the news network destroyed the "only copy" of the original. CNN did not waste time issuing a statement denying Diddy's assertion. They told TMZ that they did not destroy the footage, and that the timeline put forth by the mogul's legal team does not add up.

"CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage," the statement read. "Which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested." The network's timeline is accurate. The video of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hallway was released to the public in May 2024, while the mogul was arrested by federal officers in September. It did play a role in the mogul's arrest, but more notably, it turned the tide of public opinion against Diddy. He issued an apology video via social media, which was subsequently picked apart by fans and peers.

CNN denied the allegations, but Diddy's legal team responded. They clapped back at the news network, claiming they had proof in the form of direct correspondence. "Our written and oral communications with CNN’s counsel were clear," Diddy's lawyers asserted. They destroyed the original video file they received from their source." Thursday proved to be a busy day for the legal team represented the Bad Boy mogul. They announced a desire to begin jury selection for the Diddy trial in May. Federal prosecutors want to begin the process a month earlier, however.