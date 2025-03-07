Mase Plans To Drop New Album On Diddy’s First Day Of Trial

It's no secret that Mase has his fair share of issues with Diddy, but now, it looks like he's prepared to take his animosity to a new level. During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, he discussed his upcoming album, and was asked exactly when fans can expect to hear it. "When the music coming out? May 25, the first day of the Diddy trial we're dropping," he said.

It's worth noting that the trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, per multiple outlets. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars in Brooklyn, and just yesterday, he was hit with a superseding indictment. In it, he is accused of coercing his employees into demanding work schedules using threats of physical, financial, psychological, and reputational harm. Allegedly, he also sexually abused one employee.

Mase & Diddy

Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo has since denied these allegations on his behalf in a statement. "Mr. Combs has said it before and will say it again: he vehemently denies the accusations made by federal prosecutors," it reads. "He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will.”​ As for how Mase feels about the mogul's legal woes, he hasn't been as vocal about them as one might expect. He has dropped a few hints here and there, however.