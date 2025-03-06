Sam Bankman-Fried Reveals Diddy's Demeanor Behind Bars Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Trial

Diddy is feeling pretty lonely right now, both physically and emotionally. He's still behind bars and awaiting his federal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and also continues to receive lawsuit after lawsuit in civil court accusing him of sexual misconduct, abuse, and more. But at least Sean Combs has one friend in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. Sam Bankman-Fried recently hopped on The Tucker Carlson Show, where the commentator asked him if he made friends in jail and asked if he hung out with the Bad Boy executive. "He is [in there with him]. He's been kind," Bankman-Fried remarked.

This might be a super bizarre crossover for many folks out there, but it wouldn't be the first time that we got an alleged update on Diddy and his mental state while in prison. Regardless of those claims, we have a decent idea of how he's doing thanks to his latest legal updates. At press time, things don't look promising for Puff Daddy. Prosecutors blasted his claim of racial bias in recent reported court filings, arguing that race did not play a part in their charges or investigation.

Who Is Sam Bankman-Fried?

For those unaware, Sam Bankman-Fried is a Stanford-born entrepreneur who engaged in a fraud scheme via the FTX cryptocurrency exchange in the early 2020s. A court convicted him following charges of wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud, campaign finance law violations, money laundering, and more. On March 28 of 2024, the court sentenced Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison and ordered him to hand over $11 billion. As for his connections to Diddy, we don't really know much beyond their concurrent stays at MDC Brooklyn for very different reasons.