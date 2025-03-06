Sam Bankman-Fried Reveals Diddy's Demeanor Behind Bars Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 123 Views
Sam Bankman Fried Diddy Demeanor Sex Trafficking Trial Hip Hop News
February 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy speaks with actor Chris Rock during the second half of the 2018 NBA All Star Game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy's MDC Brooklyn neighbor Sam Bankman-Fried is serving a 25-year sentence for fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering.

Diddy is feeling pretty lonely right now, both physically and emotionally. He's still behind bars and awaiting his federal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and also continues to receive lawsuit after lawsuit in civil court accusing him of sexual misconduct, abuse, and more. But at least Sean Combs has one friend in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. Sam Bankman-Fried recently hopped on The Tucker Carlson Show, where the commentator asked him if he made friends in jail and asked if he hung out with the Bad Boy executive. "He is [in there with him]. He's been kind," Bankman-Fried remarked.

This might be a super bizarre crossover for many folks out there, but it wouldn't be the first time that we got an alleged update on Diddy and his mental state while in prison. Regardless of those claims, we have a decent idea of how he's doing thanks to his latest legal updates. At press time, things don't look promising for Puff Daddy. Prosecutors blasted his claim of racial bias in recent reported court filings, arguing that race did not play a part in their charges or investigation.

Who Is Sam Bankman-Fried?

For those unaware, Sam Bankman-Fried is a Stanford-born entrepreneur who engaged in a fraud scheme via the FTX cryptocurrency exchange in the early 2020s. A court convicted him following charges of wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud, campaign finance law violations, money laundering, and more. On March 28 of 2024, the court sentenced Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison and ordered him to hand over $11 billion. As for his connections to Diddy, we don't really know much beyond their concurrent stays at MDC Brooklyn for very different reasons.

Meanwhile, Diddy faces lawsuits for other reasons as well, such as a recent filing from a Bad Boy cofounder alleging his heavy involvement in the murder of Tupac Shakur. With all this in mind, he found himself in a media firestorm that will probably persist regardless of how his trial concludes. The civil lawsuits also tainted this perception, and we will always remember Sam Bankman-Fried as one of Combs' colleagues. Even if it's a small association, it's a hard one to forget about.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
