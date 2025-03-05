Bad Boy Records Co-Founder Files Detailed Lawsuit Alleging Diddy's Heavy Involvement In Tupac's Murder

Former president and co-founder of Bad Boy Records, Kirk Burrowes, is dropping some bombshell allegations against Diddy. Some of his lawsuit involves some of the usual accusations we have to come to expect. They include sexual abuse, coercion, violence, intimidation, career sabotage and financial extortion. However, Burrowes is also laying out detail after detail in terms of the music mogul's involvement in the murder plan for Tupac. It's worth noting that Kirk was with Bad Boy Records up until 1997. That year, he was let go, allegedly unceremoniously and unlawfully so.
But as for what Burrowes allegedly has against Diddy in terms of Tupac's death here's the breakdown. Per AllHipHop, Sean Combs' alleged "unchecked jealousy" is presumably what led to this entire plan to take down the West Coast icon. Burrowes claims he was persistent is undermining Tupac and attempted to through smear campaigns, for example. Overall, the embattled musician was allegedly insecure as can be over the idea that the "Hit 'Em Up" MC could supersede him in influence. His anger goes further than that though.
Read More: Morray Reveals Where He's Been, Talks New Mixtape "Long Story Short," And Thanks His Fans For Sticking By Him
When Did Tupac Die?
Allegedly, Diddy was frustrated with how close The Notorious B.I.G. was with 'Pac in addition to the latter's career success. Because of this, he was allegedly "reckless" and causing a "dangerous environment" within the rap world. Moreover, Burrowes claims that Diddy had played a pivotal role in orchestrating the hit. Days before Tupac was shot, Diddy rented cars for men from Harlem to drive all the way to Las Vegas. Reportedly, they were not in connection with Bad Boy Records.
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who is currently awaiting trial for his involvement with the Tupac murder, also shows up in the documents. Burrowes alleges that he and Diddy had a deal of "$1 million." However, alleged issues getting the money to him arose. Overall, the man who assisted Diddy in founding the record company believes that he is not as innocent as it seems. Sadly, this reminds us that Tupac is still no longer with us. The icon was fatally shot in a drive-by on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Read More: Scru Face Jean Talks Coming Up In Nebraska, Balancing Rap & YouTube, And Becoming A Focal Point Of The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef