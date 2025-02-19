Keefe D's Legal Team Successfully Delays Tupac Murder Trial To 2026

Keefe D is the only person ever charged in relation to Tupac Shakur's death. Prosecution believe the ex-gang member was in the car that fired on Tupac in 1996. A trial to determine Keefe's innocence was set for March 2025, but plans have changed. ABC News confirmed the trial has been pushed back a year, at the request of Keefe's legal team. The team alleges they have new information that will prove their client was not responsible for Tupac's murder.

The motion to postpone the March 2025 trial was filed on Valentine's Day. Keefe D's legal team claim they have come across new testimony from a private investigator proving the ex-gang member was not in Las Vegas when Tupac was shot. The team requested they be given more time to interview the private investigator and determine the validity of his testimony. "This case involves decades-old allegations, and with every new piece of evidence," the motion read. "It becomes increasingly clear that critical facts have yet to be fully examined."

Keefe D's Lawyers Have Identified New Witnesses

Keefe D's legal team also posited that they've come across new evidence independent of the private investigator. They allege that additional research needs to be done, but if substantiated, could point to another suspect in the Tupac murder. Judge Carli Kierney agreed with the motion, and confirmed that the trial would be delayed. "It looks like there are quite a few things that are left to be done to get this case prepared," she stated. "So that Mr. Davis can have effective assistance of counsel." This is a big coup for Keefe, who previously tried to get the murder charge against him dismissed.

Keefe's attorney, Carl E.G. Arnold, filed a motion to dismiss the case on grounds of a 27 year delay in prosecution. He argued that the ex-gang member's constitutional rights have been violated multiple times throughout his arrest and subsequent imprisonment. It did not sway the judge. The motion was dismissed outright. Prosecutors also noted that Keefe D confessed to playing a role in Tupac's death "multiple times." They also pointed to the ex-gang member's memoir, Street Legend, which discusses the Tupac shooting. Keefe, born Duane Davis, resides at Clark County Detention Center in Nevada.