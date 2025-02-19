Keefe D's Legal Team Successfully Delays Tupac Murder Trial To 2026

BY Elias Andrews 86 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, arrives in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
They believe they can prove his innocence with more time.

Keefe D is the only person ever charged in relation to Tupac Shakur's death. Prosecution believe the ex-gang member was in the car that fired on Tupac in 1996. A trial to determine Keefe's innocence was set for March 2025, but plans have changed. ABC News confirmed the trial has been pushed back a year, at the request of Keefe's legal team. The team alleges they have new information that will prove their client was not responsible for Tupac's murder.

The motion to postpone the March 2025 trial was filed on Valentine's Day. Keefe D's legal team claim they have come across new testimony from a private investigator proving the ex-gang member was not in Las Vegas when Tupac was shot. The team requested they be given more time to interview the private investigator and determine the validity of his testimony. "This case involves decades-old allegations, and with every new piece of evidence," the motion read. "It becomes increasingly clear that critical facts have yet to be fully examined."

Read More: Keefe D Involved In Prison Fight While Awaiting Tupac Murder Trial

Keefe D's Lawyers Have Identified New Witnesses

Keefe D's legal team also posited that they've come across new evidence independent of the private investigator. They allege that additional research needs to be done, but if substantiated, could point to another suspect in the Tupac murder. Judge Carli Kierney agreed with the motion, and confirmed that the trial would be delayed. "It looks like there are quite a few things that are left to be done to get this case prepared," she stated. "So that Mr. Davis can have effective assistance of counsel." This is a big coup for Keefe, who previously tried to get the murder charge against him dismissed.

Keefe's attorney, Carl E.G. Arnold, filed a motion to dismiss the case on grounds of a 27 year delay in prosecution. He argued that the ex-gang member's constitutional rights have been violated multiple times throughout his arrest and subsequent imprisonment. It did not sway the judge. The motion was dismissed outright. Prosecutors also noted that Keefe D confessed to playing a role in Tupac's death "multiple times." They also pointed to the ex-gang member's memoir, Street Legend, which discusses the Tupac shooting. Keefe, born Duane Davis, resides at Clark County Detention Center in Nevada.

Read More: Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D Verbally Attacks Prosecution In Court

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Duane Davis, Accused Killer Of Tupac Shakur, Returns To Court Music 2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Requests Trial Delay After New Witnesses Are Identified 652
keefe d trial Crime Keefe D Trial Date: What You Need To Know 419
Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon Crime Tupac Murder Trial Hit With Multi-Month Delay 371
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT Music Keefe D Files Motion To Dismiss Charges Over Tupac Shakur's Death 1060