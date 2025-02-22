2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D’s Prison Fight Footage Shocks The Internet

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, walks out after a court appearance in Las Vegas on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
New footage from Keefe D's altercation behind bars recently surfaced online, prompting social media users to react.

The man accused of orchestrating 2Pac's murder, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, recently got into a heated altercation behind bars. He's currently awaiting trial at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. Last month, it was reported that he and another inmate engaged in "mutual combat by grappling and throwing closed fist strikes." Eventually, a correctional officer broke up the fight by pepper spraying both of them.

At the time, it was unclear which one of the inmates started the fight, and exactly what it was about. New footage shared by WRIC 8News, however, provides the public with a bit more insight. In one clip captured by a prison security camera, Keefe D can be seen getting escorted somewhere in the prison by an officer. As they approached another inmate, the two men got into it immediately, indicating that they had some kind of beef beforehand. In bodycam footage, an officer asks Keefe D if he had any issues with the inmate. "He just talk a lot of stuff," he claimed.

Keefe D's Arrest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, speaks with attorney Ross Goodman in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

When asked who started the fight, he said it was the other inmate. As expected, the footage has earned big reactions from social media users. "He is too old for this," one Instagram user writes in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section. "That fight look like they Should NOT be fighting," someone else says. We're not permitted to post the footage directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. This latest footage arrives just a few days after Keefe D's legal team asked a judge to delay his trial.

"This case involves decades-old allegations, and with every new piece of evidence," the motion reads, "It becomes increasingly clear that critical facts have yet to be fully examined." The judge granted the defense's motion, meaning the trial will now take place sometime in 2026. Keefe D was arrested in September of 2023. He pleaded not guilty to his charges in November of that same year. His trial has since been rescheduled various times.

