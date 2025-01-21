Keefe D's Murder Charge Upheld As Dismissal Attempt Falls Through

TOPSHOT - Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Keefe D will be standing trial for his alleged role in the killing in March.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis has failed to get his murder charge dismissed. Judge Carli Kierny ruled during a hearing on Tuesday that he hasn’t shown any proof of immunity. He had claimed he struck deals with federal or local law enforcement authorities in California. He filed the dismissal attempt, earlier this month while awaiting trial in the alleged killing 1996 death of Tupac Shakur.

In filing the dismissal, Davis' attorney, Carl Arnold, took issue with the "unjustified" length of time it's taken the state to formulate a case against his client. "Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as far back as 2009 was in possession of the same set of facts that the Clark County District Attorney is now alleging makes Mr. Davis responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur," he said. He added that the Clark County's District Attorney Office "has offered no reason as to why it waited another 14 years to prosecute a case against" Davis.

Keefe D's Attorney Defends Him Ahead Of 2Pac Murder Trial

Davis appeared in the courtroom with shackles around his legs and his hands in cuffs, according to The U.S. Sun. The outlet described him as appearing to be "vexed" by the result. Following the rejection of his dismissal request, Davis' trial will go on as scheduled. It will kick off on March 17.

Speaking with reporters, last year, Davis' attorney previously argued that his client only spoke about the killing as much as he did in an effort to make money. "In summary, it's just like I said. There's no evidence that he was involved," he said, as caught by ABC 13. Arnold further added: "He did what detective [Greg] Kading did. He put out a book and he made money. Even the state's main investigator that testified at the grand jury said this is all about making money and that's why he put out the book."

