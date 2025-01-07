Keefe D Files Motion To Dismiss Charges Over Tupac Shakur's Death

Keefe D's representation made the case for why he should every charge dropped.

Additionally, Arnold is also mentioning how authorities are still relying too heavily on the "same set of facts" "as far back as 2009" from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Furthermore, Arnold believes that Keefe D's case is essentially "irreversibly" ineffective and that his rights are violated. Lastly, his attorney brought up an alleged "proffer agreement" between his client and a joint federal-Los Angeles task force in 2008. If Keefe D were to provide information in regard to Tupac's shooting, he would be granted immunity. "Specifically, his alleged statement that he was in the white Cadillac and handed the gun to the back seat passengers, which was utilized to shoot Tupac Shakur," according to Arnold. January 21 is when he will appear in court again to discuss this dismissal.

With bail off the table, the suspect and his attorney, Carl E.G. Arnold, are filing a motion. According to AllHipHop, the motion is to have all of Keefe D's charges dismissed. Arnold's main argument is that the "unjustified" delay is leading to the "dimming of memories, the death or disappearance of witnesses, and the loss or destruction of material physical evidence."

Keefe D's attempts to remove himself from his March 17 trial have failed. In August, he was trying to show Judge Carli Kierny supplemental financial records in order to secure bail. His is set at $750,000. However, Kiery was not buying the proof that Keefe D provided. "I have a sense that things are trying to be covered up," she began.

