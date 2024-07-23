Keefe D Is Getting Numerous TV Offers Ahead Of 2Pac Murder Trial

Keefe D has another bail hearing on Tuesday.

Keefe D's attorney, Carl Arnold, says his client is getting numerous offers from various networks about TV shows based on the case regarding the killing of 2Pac. He addressed the situation while speaking with The U.S. Sun ahead of Keefe's next bail hearing on Tuesday. Keefe is hoping to get out of jail so he can profit from the situation.

“We get approached with that since the inception of the case ever since I got on board,” Arnold explained to the outlet. “Different news agencies, different TV shows have all come up and said, ‘Hey, when Keefe gets out, we want to follow you. We want to see the preparation of defense.’” From there, Arnold compared himself to Johnnie Cochran, admitting he'd like to be on TV himself. “When I’m dead and gone, we have to preserve this thing. It’s a legacy. It’s a legacy case,” he added. “And so it is like Johnnie Cochran [O.J. Simpson’s lawyer], we could still go watch that old film of him and that if it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.” He further argued that a TV deal would help Davis pay his legal fees.

Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment In The Killing Of 2Pac

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, arrives in a Las. Vegas court on October 19, 2023, for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Judge Carli Kierny previously held off on confirming Keefe's bail payment in June over concerns about where the money was coming from. Wack 100 offered up a significant portion of it. “Judge Kierny does not at this time have the legal authority to prevent Mr. Davis from being paid any proceeds deriving from his story related to his life or any connection he allegedly has with the murder of Mr. Shakur,” Arnold wrote in a recent motion requesting the decision to be reconsidered according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Authorities first arrested Keefe for the 1996 murder back in September of last year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Keefe D and the trial over the killing of 2Pac on HotNewHipHop.

