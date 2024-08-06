Keefe D Recalls Years Of Trying To Collect $1 Million From Diddy For Alleged Role In 2Pac Killing

Mike Dorsey, the filmmaker who covered Keefe D for the documentary, Murder Rap, has released audio of the 2Pac murder suspect confessing back in 2008. In the clip, Keefe recalls his alleged difficulty getting a $1 million payment from Diddy in exchange for carrying out the hit, as caught by AllHipHop. At first, he claims he told Eric “Von Zip” Martin to collect the money in the days following the shooting but this was unsuccessful.
“What’s up with the cash?” Keefe D recalled asking Martin four to six weeks later. “[Zip said], ‘[Diddy] ain’t give it to me yet.’ We need money, motherf*cker. They took our guns, all that sh*t. We need some money. They must got millions.”
Read More: 2Pac Murder Trial: Keefe D Isn't Giving Up On Getting Bond Despite Wack 100's Attempt Falling Through
Keefe D Appears In Court For His Arraignment
Years later, Keefe's associate, Wynn Prince, allegedly ran into Diddy during a party at Snoop Dogg’s house in Los Angeles. He says the two got to talking and Prince brought up Keefe never getting paid. Diddy gave him a number to call and went on his way. “If I would’ve seen his ass, ‘Gimme the jewelry and everything,’ you know?” Keefe said. “Stupid motherf*cker. I said, ‘You let him give you a number?’ That was so stupid! Why you didn’t get the jewelry?” When he called, there was no response. “[Diddy] ain’t answer,” Keefe claimed. “That man got about 50 phones. He can throw that sh*t away. He gets phones easy.”
Keefe D's 2008 Police Interview Resurfaces
Once again, Keefe says he saw Diddy at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, but there were too many police around to do anything. “When he got that Walk of Fame motherf*cker, I was right there!” Keefe D said. “But there was too many [police] around there.” Diddy has vehemently denied any role in the killing of 2Pac for years and has never faced any criminal charges, indictments, or convictions with regard to the incident. Police arrested Keefe for the crime back in 2023, 25 years after the legendary rapper's death. Be on the lookout for further updates on Keefe D and 2Pac's murder trial on HotNewHipHop.
Read More: Is Keefe D An Informant? Here’s What We Know About Diddy’s Alleged Implication In Tupac’s Murder
[Via]