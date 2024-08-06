Keefe D Recalls Years Of Trying To Collect $1 Million From Diddy For Alleged Role In 2Pac Killing

The comments stem from a statement to police in 2008.

Mike Dorsey, the filmmaker who covered Keefe D for the documentary, Murder Rap, has released audio of the 2Pac murder suspect confessing back in 2008. In the clip, Keefe recalls his alleged difficulty getting a $1 million payment from Diddy in exchange for carrying out the hit, as caught by AllHipHop. At first, he claims he told Eric “Von Zip” Martin to collect the money in the days following the shooting but this was unsuccessful.

“What’s up with the cash?” Keefe D recalled asking Martin four to six weeks later. “[Zip said], ‘[Diddy] ain’t give it to me yet.’ We need money, motherf*cker. They took our guns, all that sh*t. We need some money. They must got millions.”

Keefe D Appears In Court For His Arraignment

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, arrives in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023, for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Years later, Keefe's associate, Wynn Prince, allegedly ran into Diddy during a party at Snoop Dogg’s house in Los Angeles. He says the two got to talking and Prince brought up Keefe never getting paid. Diddy gave him a number to call and went on his way. “If I would’ve seen his ass, ‘Gimme the jewelry and everything,’ you know?” Keefe said. “Stupid motherf*cker. I said, ‘You let him give you a number?’ That was so stupid! Why you didn’t get the jewelry?” When he called, there was no response. “[Diddy] ain’t answer,” Keefe claimed. “That man got about 50 phones. He can throw that sh*t away. He gets phones easy.”

Keefe D's 2008 Police Interview Resurfaces