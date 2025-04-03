2Pac’s Estate Faces $5 Million Lawsuit Over Dr. Khalid Abdul Muhammad Speech Sample

Aside from 2Pac's estate, Suge Knight, Interscope Records, Death Row Records, and more also also named in the lawsuit.

He accuses him of engaging in smear campaigns against 2Pac as a result, being "reckless" and creating a "dangerous environment" in the world of hip-hop. Burrowes also alleges that Diddy had a $1 million deal with Duane "Keefe D" Davis. Davis is currently behind bars for his alleged connection to the Las Vegas shooting that killed 2Pac in 1996.

This isn't the only lawsuit involving 2Pac to be filed recently, however. Earlier this month, former president and co-founder of Bad Boy Records Kirk Burrowes also filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy . He accuses the mogul of sexual abuse, violence, coercion, career sabotage, extortion, and more. The lawsuit also includes allegations that he was connected to 2Pac's death. Burrowes alleges that Diddy was jealous of the performer's success, and perceived it as a threat to his own.

According to the lawsuit, the song uses an excerpt from a lecture Muhammad gave at the “Black Holocaust Nationhood Conference" in 1993. “His presence on ‘White Manz World’ reinforces Tupac Shakur’s role as not just an artist, but as a voice for Black empowerment and resistance against oppression. At a time when hip-hop was a leading force in shaping political discourse among Black youth, Dr. Khallid’s inclusion gave ‘White Manz World’ an undeniable authenticity, elevating it beyond music into a revolutionary message against racial injustice,” lawyer Malik Z. Shabazz alleges. They're asking for $5 million.

Recently, 2Pac 's estate was hit with a federal lawsuit from the estate of Dr. Khalid Abdul Muhammad. Muhammad's estate alleges that the rapper's 1996 song “White Man’z World” samples one of his copyrighted speeches illegally. The track appears on The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, an album that dropped just a few months after the hip-hop icon's alias, Makaveli. Aside from 2Pac's estate, the lawsuit also names Suge Knight, Interscope Records, Death Row Records, Universal publishing, and producer Darryl “Big D” Harper.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.