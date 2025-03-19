Cam'ron Recalls Alleged Suge Knight Confrontation Over Iconic Tupac Sample

With someone like Cam'ron being a veteran in the hip-hop sphere, most of them are going to have some wild stories to share. In the case of the New York mainstay, he's looking back on one alleged confrontation he says to have had with Suge Knight. The latter is most notably known for being the head man over Death Row Records. That fact is important because this alleged altercation centered around the late Tupac. He was signed to Knight's imprint for three albums. Unfortunately, Shakur wasn't able to live out that contract in full, passing away on September 13, 1996.

However, he was able to drop arguably his best record of his career in All Eyez On Me. It features some of his biggest hits ever, especially "Ambitionz Az A Ridah." Cam'ron was able use that beat for one of his songs in the early 2000s, getting permission from the song's producer, Daz Dillinger. The latter is also in the label. However, Suge Knight was allegedly not okay with this transaction and got into a tense conversation about with Killa Cam.

Cam'ron Come Home With Me

On Talk With Flee, Cam'ron recalled this alleged encounter with Suge. "To make the long story short, Jacob Yauk was like, 'Yo, Suge Knight is over there, and he wants to talk to you.' Now, mind you, this is when my album just came out. It was platinum, I believe... I was super-duper popular." That project he's referring to is Come Home With Me, his 2002 record in which he used the "Ambitionz Az A Ridah" instrumental on. Specifically, he applied to the fourth cut, "Live My Life (Leave Me Alone)."